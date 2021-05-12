COVID-19 In Trinidad: 11 DEAD, 615 NEW CASES

(Trinidad Express) – ELEVEN people have died in the past 24 hours from the Covid-19 virus in Trinidad and Tobago. And 615 have tested positive for the potentially fatal virus.

The information was disclosed this afternoon by the Ministry of Health in its daily update.

The 615 positive cases reported today reflects samples taken during a five-day period ( Friday, May 7 to Tuesday, May 11) and not the last 24 hours.

While the normal reporting timeframe covers samples taken within 2-3 days, the substantial increase in the positive cases, and the resulting number of samples collected and processed at testing sites throughout the country, has affected the reporting timeline in this instance.

It should also be noted that the 99 positive cases reported on Monday may have been as a result of the normal weekend closure of some of the testing sites and some of the health facilities where swabbing takes place.

Thus, it should be underscored that the reported positive cases reflect a high percentage of infection within the population. The cases tested reflected a positivity rate in excess of 40 per cent, which is a cause for significant concern.

The overnight fatalities represent the single deadliest day since the first Covid death was reported in March 2020.On Tuesday, nine people died over the previous 24 hours.

The Covid-positive number is also almost twice that of the previous day, when 348 cases were reported.