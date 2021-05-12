COVID-19 In SVG, 4 New Cases, 166 Active

Four (4) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and seven (207) samples processed on Monday May 10th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.9%. All new cases are evacuees in emergency shelters.

Seven (7) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One hundred and sixty-six (166) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, nine hundred and twenty-six (1926) cases of COVID-19 and seventeen hundred and forty-eight (1748) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.