CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL NURSES DAY WITH LOVE

In honor of International Nurses Day on May 12th, the Seventh-day Adventist Church in St. Vincent & the Grenadines, expressed its deepest recognition and immense gratitude to all the nurses and frontline workers who are fighting dengue fever, the pandemic, and also dealing with the aftermath of the volcanic eruption, they have been putting their health and lives on the line every day for the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

On International Nurses Day 2021, they showed their support to nurses by contributing 100 cases of water and 100 hampers, each valuing approximately $250 ECD.

At a ceremony held at its headquarters in Old Montrose, Kingstown. President, Pastor Dermoth Baptiste in officially handing over the items said “We hope this small gesture will bring them a moment of comfort and self-care. We appreciate all that our nurses have done and will continue to do.”

He was joined by the Health Ministries Director Alene Thomas and the President of National Adventist Health Professional Association Dr. Amrie Patterson who both shared their appreciation for what the nurses have been doing.

Receiving on behalf of the nurses was Chief Nursing Officer Sister Peggy DaSilva who shared her delight in the entire venture. Ms. DaSilva mentioned her appreciation of the Adventist Church and its humanitarian service. The Senior Nursing Officer for Hospital Services, Ms. Viola Richardson also shared some kind remarks, signaling that in such times activities such as these gives an extra push to nurses who may be on the brink of burnout.

Since the venture focused on displaced nurses, Nursing Assistant Cindy Baptiste-Charles who represented the displaced nurses expressed appreciation also.

The health message is termed the right hand of the gospel to Seventh-day Adventists and it is their determination to continue to assist in this area of national importance.