‘Caribbean Unites virtual concert’ raises over £4,500 for St. Vincent

A Caribbean virtual concert has raised over £4,500 for those impacted by the volcanic eruptions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Caribbean Unites One Heart concert, had over 80 acts perform, to raise funds for those affected by eruptions at the La Soufriere volcano.

Queen of Soca, Alison Hinds performed at the virtual event and extended her thoughts to those on the island. Just before her performance, the British-born Bajan who lives in Barbados, said: “St Vincent and the Grenadines, our brothers and sisters, we love you guys so much.”

The concert showcased the musical diversity from the region and included performances from Jamaican Reggae artists Kabaka Pyramid and Protoje.

According to a post on the One Heart Caribbean Instagram page, the disaster relief global live stream was watched by over 7,500 viewers from around the world.

The initiative was conceptualised by Sound Forge Limited, with the aim of raising awareness about the ongoing the humanitarian crisis in the Eastern Caribbean island.

According to the website, all donations made during the show will be donated to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross and the Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society. The concert was well-received by viewers on social media, who described the six-hour music event as “a great initiative for a truly worthy cause.”

The organisers are currently still accepting monetary donations and have also provided the option for supporters to purchase relief items to be distributed in St. Vincent from their online shop.