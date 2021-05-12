Barbados Government Explore Safe Vaccines For Children

(Barbados Today) – As soon as a safe vaccination for children becomes available, Government will move towards vaccinating that section of the island’s population.

While Prime Minister Mia Mottley has acknowledged that Barbados has “done well” by so far administering over 75,000 vaccines, she has given the assurance that children will not be left behind in the rollout of the country’s vaccination programme.

She said this was especially important as an increased number of young people were becoming critically ill due to COVID-19.

The current vaccinations on the market are not to be taken by persons under the age of 18.

Mottley said Cuba had already indicated they were at “an advanced stage” with a vaccine for adolescents.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that we can control this and that as many people who want to take vaccines should be allowed to take vaccines and that is why our Government continues to contract and to procure additional vaccines.