Vesuvius ancient eruption rescuer identified at Herculaneum, says expert

“He may be an officer of the fleet that took part in the rescue mission launched by Pliny the Elder to help the people in the towns and villas nestled on this part of the Bay of Naples,” Mr Sirano told Ansa news agency.

Twelve silver and two gold denarii coins were found in the man’s possession – the equivalent of a month’s salary for members of the elite Praetorian Guard, according to Mr Sirano.

His highly decorated gold and silver belt and a sword with an ivory handle indicate he was no ordinary soldier, while his bag contained tools likely to have been used by a faber navalis – one of the Guard’s naval engineers specialised in carpentry.

Pliny the Elder was a Roman naval commander stationed at the port of Misenum, further up the coast from Herculaneum. He was himself well known for writing about natural history. His death during the eruption of Vesuvius was recorded by his nephew, Pliny the Younger, in two letters written to the historian Tacitus.

“The ash already falling became hotter and thicker as the ships approached the coast. It was soon followed by bits of pumice and blackened, burnt stones charred by the fire… [my uncle] wondered for a moment whether to turn back, as the captain advised, but he decided instead to go on.”