SVGCC resumes all classes and physically reopens its offices

According to an official release effective Monday, May 10th, 2021 the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) have resumed all classes and have physically reopened its offices.

This resumption will see the return of face-to-face classes for many students since the college last switched to a fully virtual format in December 2020.

The release stated that all administrative offices that went virtual as a result of La Soufriere’s explosive eruption, have also resumed physical operations.

The SVGCC in its release reminded the public that the wearing of masks is mandatory on all of its compounds. The college also said that anyone visiting its campuses to undergo a temperature check at entrances, sanitize, and social distance.