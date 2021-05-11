Russia school shooting: Seven children and a teacher killed in attack in Kazan

(EURO NEWS) – At least eight people – seven students and a teacher – have been killed in a shooting at a school in southwest Russia, with several others injured.

The RIA news agency said a blast was heard at the school in the city of Kazan, around 450 miles east of Moscow, and a teenage gunman has been arrested.

Footage posted on social media showed a large crowd outside the school after the premises had been evacuated, and emergency services including police and armed officers, as well as paramedics, at the scene.

Around 21 ambulances were sent to the site, with local officials also turning up, RIA added.

Interfax news agency cited a source as saying that there were two attackers and the second could still be in the building. Reports of there being two perpetrators are unconfirmed.

Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the wider Tatarstan region of which Kazan is the capital, said there was no evidence that anyone else had been involved.