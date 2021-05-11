Volcano eruption covers island with ash and leaves 20,000 people displaced amid Covid-19 concerns.

((Source israel21c) – Israeli humanitarian aid NGO IsraAID has dispatched an emergency response team to the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent following the eruption of La Soufrière volcano that blanketed nearby areas in ash and left some 20,000 people displaced.

The volcano is located on the largest island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and its eruption at the beginning of April led to a mass evacuation that saw people taking refuge in public and informal shelters, where they are facing urgent needs such as water supply, child protection support and public health guidance in the face of Covid-19.

IsraAID’s emergency response team arrived on the island at the end of April and has since been focusing on people taking refuge in private informal shelters, where they are not receiving the same services as those in public, government ones.

“At the moment we’re just trying to assess the private shelters and how we can provide support to the children,” explains Tamar Kosky Lazarus, who’s heading the IsraAID mission to the area.