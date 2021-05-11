Her team has been handing out children’s resiliency kits, which include activities that were designed by child protection experts to relieve stress and provide entertainment for kids and allow some respite for their parents, who do not yet know when their families will be able to return home.

“The big issue that we’re seeing at the moment is that people aren’t knowing when they’ll be able to go home,” she says. “People don’t know how their homes have been affected.”

Kosky Lazarus notes that the mission is working closely with community groups, government officials, and grassroots organizations, and is planning on staying on the island for the next few months. More experts are set to join it to work on the issues that are unravelling.

“We’re continuing to assess the needs regarding water, and also the possibility of the needs of healthcare workers because they themselves have been displaced,” she says.

In April, IsraAID was one of two Israeli NGOs that sent aid to India, as it faces a catastrophic wave of Covid.