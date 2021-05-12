Ironic! I Raised A Question Of Alleged Criminality, And Am The One Thrown Out

“What happened in the house of parliament in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday 11th May was a travesty of Justice” Leader of the Opposition Godwin Friday.

Speaking outside of parliament, Friday said we are going a down road, and it’s time Vincentians say our democracy matters.

“I, the Opposition leader, was thrown out of parliament for raising the most reasonable objection; I have not accused anybody, I have not convicted anybody, all I said is what was done in every country and most recently in Jamaica .”

The Opposition leader asked the Speaker of the house to use her discretion concerning an allegation involving government Senator Ashelle Morgan.

“You have a serious offense; you have an allegation hanging over your head, you withdraw, unless you feel it doesn’t matter, that you can stand behind technicalities and rules and say that the larger principle of decency and decorum of the house does not matter when you have a public official involve in a matter of this sort.”

“Nobody is convicting anyone, all we say is withdraw, but no, the leader of the opposition is kicked out of the house where the people’s business is being conducted, and am not accused of anything, but a senator is there seated”.

“They sent a whole bunch of Black Squad people to kick us out, but we saw this play before, nobody ain’t breaking we back this time.”

Friday, speaking on his Facebook page, had this to say;

“We went to do the business of the people in the highest precinct of the land, and there is a senator against whom serious allegations were made; the allegations involve a shooting incident and the beating of a person, it is alleged that the senator was involved.”

“The police commissioner said there is an investigation going on, all we are saying given the seriousness of the allegations, you cannot sit in the chamber and carry on as if its business as usual, withdraw, and if that does not happen, the Prime Minister can suspend her until such time that the investigation is over and it takes its course.”

“But instead, police officers were dressed, armed, and ready to take me out of the chamber; how ironic that here I am raising a question of alleged criminality, and I am the one for raising it was thrown out of the house.”

“This is why I say in St Vincent and the Grenadines we have to stand our ground.”