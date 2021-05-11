GBTI hands over $3.4m for St Vincent relief

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited (GBTI) yesterday presented $3.4m to Prime Minister Mark Phillips at his Camp Street Office for disaster relief for volcano-hit St Vincent and the Grenadines.

A release from GBTI said that the amount represents the collective effort of members of the public and GBTI in support of the people of St Vincent following the volcanic eruptions in April.

Following the disaster, GBTI activated its Disaster Relief Fund and encouraged support from the public.

GBTI’s CEO (ag), James Foster, said that it was the bank’s social corporate responsibility to help Caribbean brothers and sisters.

The release said that Phillips lauded GBTI’s effort and said that the Government of Guyana is ready to help any regional nation in any way it can.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines experienced one of its worst La Soufriere volcanic eruptions last month.

Source Stabroek News