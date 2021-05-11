Anti – Government Protest: Parliament Gate Chained Up In St Vincent

(Kingstown, St Vincent) – Anti-government protesters held a protest action on Tuesday outside parliament on the Caribbean island of St Vincent.

The protesters said the issue of a Government Senator and Assistant DPP or Gungate as they call it, is a matter of the rule of law and equal rights and justice for all.

By mid-afternoon, the gates to the parliament were chained up, as protesters became enraged after a request by the opposition leader to have the government senator who is under investigation removed from the assembly was denied.

“This is not about party politics, as the evil manipulators will have you to believe,” one protester shouted.

A Government senator has been accused of threatening to shoot a 62yro block-maker following an incident at his residence on April 13. The 62yro was shot in the leg by another individual on the same date.

Media reports on the island say that the Assistant DPP has taken leave from work, while a third individual implicated in the scandal has not been named.

On Monday, local lawyer Kay Bacchus Baptiste said she knows the rank of the third individual, suggesting the person could be a law enforcement officer.

Protester Phillip Jackson spoke to News784; “Today is a critical day in our nation. We have come to a very critical fork in the road. This is a fight for the soul of our nation”.

“The evil manipulators are trying to buy your consciences wholesale by injecting politics to satisfy their worship-seeking egos. Stop selling yourselves and your children like this”. Another protester said.

Parliament is meeting to have a supplementary estimate of over one hundred million dollars for, among other things, reconstruction in the Red Zone following explosive eruptions at La Soufriere.