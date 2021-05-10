U.S. approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids 12 to 15 years old

CBC.CA – U.S. regulators on Monday authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the country’s inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly.

The vaccine has been available under an emergency use authorization (EUA) to people as young as 16 in the United States. The vaccine makers said they had started the process for full approval for those ages last week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was amending the EUA to include the millions of children aged 12 to 15.

It is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized in the United States for this age group, seen as an important step for getting children back into schools safely. Health Canada approved use of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot for kids as young as 12 on May 5

U.S. President Joe Biden has asked states to make the vaccine available to the younger adolescents immediately.

“Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement. “Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”

‘A godsend’

Most children with COVID-19 only develop mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. However, children are not without risk of becoming seriously ill, and they can still spread the virus. There have been outbreaks traced to sporting events and other activities for children in this age range.

Dr. William Gruber, a top vaccine scientist at Pfizer, said the EUA would help the United States reach further immunity and protect an age group that has not been completely spared from severe disease.

“I hear from pediatricians and people out in the community, what a godsend this is going to be for the adolescent population who have been restricted in terms of sports activities, drama club, and the other sorts of things that naturally we want them to engage in,” Gruber said.

Vaccines are crucial to ending the pandemic. But many health officials are concerned vaccine hesitancy in some adults will be even more pronounced when it comes to their children.

Parents may question the risks versus benefits, given the unknowns about the vaccines’ long-term impact on childrens’ development and data on how few young kids have been hit hard by COVID-19.