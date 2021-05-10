Fogging Schedule For 10th -13th May 2021

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wish to advise the general public that as part of its mosquito control programme for the adult Aedes aegypti mosquito, the Insect Vector Control Unit will be conducting fogging operations at the following ports of entry and shelters in the following areas commencing at 5:00 pm daily.

Monday, 10th May 2021 – Kingstown, Mesopotamia, Richland Park & Campden Park

Tuesday, 11th May 2021 – Kingstown, Campden Park, Questelles & Mesopotamia

Wednesday, 12th May 2021 – Lodge Village, Redemption Sharpes, Richmond Hill, Rillian Hill, Clare Valley, Lowmans (LD), Greiggs, Lauders & Lowmans (WD)

Thursday, 13th May 2021 – Paul’s Avenue, Dorsetshire Hill, Sion Hill, Barrouallie, New Grounds & North Union

Please take note of the following:

Home and business owners in the named areas are reminded to keep their windows and doors open to allow the fog to eliminate the adult mosquitoes inside the home.

Motorists are kindly asked to take caution.

Persons who are suffering from any respiratory illnesses are kindly asked to take the necessary precautionary measures.

Residents are also encouraged to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in their yards and to protect themselves from mosquito bites during the day.

Please note adverse weather conditions can affect fogging operations.