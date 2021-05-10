Eight New COVID-19 Cases Recorded At Emergency Shelters

Eight (8) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and eighty-seven (187) samples processed on Friday, May 7th, 2021 resulting in a positivity rate of 4.3%. Three (3) of the eight (8) new cases were identified in emergency shelters. Other cases are contacts of positives across various communities.

Two (2) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from seventy-six (76) samples processed on Saturday, May 8th, 2021 resulting in a positivity rate of 2.6%.

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One hundred and sixty-nine (169) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, nine hundred and twenty-two (1922) cases of COVID-19 and seventeen hundred and forty-one (1741) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.