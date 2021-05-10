Coreas Hazells Contributes Over $1.3 Million To Volcano Ravaged SVG

Coreas Hazells Inc, a member company of a regional conglomerate Goddard Enterprises Limited, has so far made contributions valued over $1.3 million as it supports the efforts in response to the explosive eruptions of La Soufriere Volcano located in the north of the country.

Chief Executive Officer Joel Providence made the disclosure as he, on behalf of his company, presented two new 2018 RICH twin-cab pick-up trucks to the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) on Saturday.

“These vehicles, combined, carry a cost of $180,00. But, I just want to indicate though that, overall, not market value, our overall contribution as we see it, our support would be just over $1.3 million as we know it to be right now. And it may even be more depending on how long we have to contend with the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.,” Providence said as he addressed the handing-over ceremony outside the Coreas Hazells corporate headquarters in Kingstown.

Providence said the donation is in support of the government and people in addressing the issues and challenges as consequences of the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano. ‘

He said the Coreas family has been making donations since the first two or three days after the explosive eruption which started on April 9, 2021. He said the donations made earlier included water, bed mattresses and assorted groceries and building materials.

“From the time of the first eruption, we felt that logistics and security would form a pivotal role in the work of NEMO and everyone else involved in the exercise and transportation is a critical and fundamental part of the logistical arrangement,” he said.

Providence said his company thought that the donation of the two vehicles would be an excellent way in which it can show its solidarity with the work of everyone involved in the relief effort.

He said the vehicles were in Barbados, and the company made arrangements through an associate company to have the vehicles shipped over to St Vincent on the cargo vessel Geestline. He said that Geest provided transportation without charge and his company was grateful for that.

Providence noted: “I just want to indicate; this is not the end of our support. We will continue as we go beyond the immediate needs phase into the recovery phase.

He pledged support in areas of rebuilding when the government makes the request, noting that the conglomerate involved in the building materials industry and they have materials stocked at various locations.

Providence said the conglomerate recognized the herculean task NEMO has to undergo to manage the relief and recovery efforts and also the task of the police force in maintaining law and order both in volcano-ravaged North Windward and North Leeward.

Commissioner of Police Colin John thanked Coreas for being “a very good corporate citizen.”

John said that Coreas Hazells has been providing support since the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano and the police force has been the recipient of a 40-foot container with 2,600 cases of bottled water. He noted that at least one case of bottled water was given to members of the constabulary and some persons displaced as a result of the volcanic eruption were also beneficiaries.

Commissioner John said the donation of the vehicles was “very timely” in light of the additional duties which police have to perform, including the manning of over 80 emergency shelters in different parts of the country, noting that police officers have to be transported to and from emergency shelters at different times for duties in their efforts to provide security and that vehicles are much needed in patrols in the volcanic hazard Red and Orange zones.

NEMO’s director Michelle Forbes said that NEMO is running a massive operation consequent upon the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano and that logistics are a very important part of the operation. She noted that transportation is vital is the process of distributing food and other relief supplies to various areas across the country.

Forbes expressed gratitude to Coreas Hazells for being a good corporate citizen.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Hudson Nedd said that the police and NEMO play critical roles in responding to the challenges posed by the volcano’s explosive eruptions.

Nedd said the vehicles “will go a very long way” in achieving objectives.

The permanent secretary thanked Coreas Hazells for being a very good corporate citizen.

At the end of the remarks, the Coreas Hazells CEO presented the keys for the vehicles to the NEMO director and the police commissioner.