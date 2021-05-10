A Few Long-Period Earthquakes Have Been Recorded In The Last 24hrs

The UWI SRC in its update on Monday evening said seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April.

In the last 24 hours, only a few long-period earthquakes have been recorded, and measurements of the sulphur dioxide flux at La Soufrière were carried out by boat off the west coast yesterday (9 May) with the assistance of the coastguard.

According to the SRC, several traverses were completed and yielded an average SO2 flux of 208 tons per day, The volcano continues to be in a state of unrest, and escalation in activity can still take place with little or no warning.

The SRC says caution should be taken in crossing river valleys on the volcano due to the increased risk of lahars (mudflows) during periods of rainfall on the volcano.

The volcano is at alert level ORANGE.