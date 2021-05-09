US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Speaks With CARICOM Leaders

The US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke on May 7 with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General Irwin LaRocque and leaders from the CARICOM member states.

Mr. Sullivan reaffirmed the Biden-Harris administration’s unwavering commitment to work together with the Caribbean region on managing the COVID-19 pandemic, advancing economic recovery, addressing climate change, and strengthening regional democracy and security.

Following up on Secretary of State Blinken’s April 21 virtual roundtable with CARICOM Foreign Ministers, Mr. Sullivan proposed regular high-level U.S.-CARICOM engagement, including a meeting between the President and CARICOM Heads of State.

Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of St. Vincent & the Grenadines and foreign ministers from Antigua & Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, along with the Permanent Secretary of Barbados and the Premier of Monserrat, participated in the call.