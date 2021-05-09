TEENAGED GIRL ALLEGEDLY ABDUCTED, RAPED

(St Vincent) A girl believed to be thirteen years of age is said to have been abducted and raped on the island’s Windward side yesterday.

It is understood the girl was walking from a village on the Windward Coast to an interior village when a motor vehicle with several guys and a woman stopped.

The woman, whom she is said to know, allegedly asked the driver to give the girl a ride.

It is alleged that the girl accepted the ride with the belief that she would be taken to her destination.

Somewhere along the way, the woman who offered her the ride, on reaching her destination, exited the vehicle leaving the teenaged girl to continue the journey with the guys in the car.

The girl never reached her destination in the interior village. Instead, she was taken beyond and away to a village near the volcanic hazard Red zone.

It is alleged that the girl was raped along the journey. The girl is said to have been taken for a medical examination.

Source CIBS