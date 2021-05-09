SVG Met Office Says A Flash Flood Watch Remains In Effect

In its six am report, the St Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological service says unstable conditions are affecting the islands, including SVG.

The Met Office says the forecast calls for cloudy and breezy conditions with pockets of showers, some of which may be moderate to

heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms.

A Flash flood watch remains in effect for the island.

The MET office said residents and motorists should be prepared in areas prone to flash-flooding and land-slides or near rivers and streams.

The Marine advisory calls for regular sea swells and gusty winds. Users should exercise caution, the MET office stated.