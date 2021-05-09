Rotary Clubs Of The Antilles Carry Out Food Drive For Animals In SVG

(la1ere) – Since the Soufrière eruptions in early April 2021, Saint-Vincent and the Grenadines are still subject to the release of volcanic ash. Thousands of inhabitants have had to leave their homes while wandering animals still suffer the full brunt of the impact of this dust on vegetation and water.

The Rotary clubs of Guadeloupe and Martinique have just launched “a large collection of non-perishable food for animals, fodder, molasses, containers for the storage and distribution of water, medicines, construction materials, shelter and also money “.

The animals that roam free are now without forage as their pastures have also been totally destroyed by ash and dust.

The animal population to be evacuated from the risk area has been estimated at around 9,000 animals (5,000 small ruminants, 3,000 dogs and cats, 700 pigs, 100 cattle, 22 horses, and donkeys).

Figures that do not take into account all the animals held by individuals, which are difficult to identify.

Several partners and large groups mobilized

In fact, since April 21, 2021, several partners and large commercial groups have already made it possible to transport on-site, from Guadeloupe, nearly 2 tonnes of pet food, 5 tonnes of feed for cattle and goats. , pigs, poultry, rabbits, as well as 4 tonnes of molasses.

From Martinique, several economic players have also responded to the call, committing to provide a 20-foot container of all kinds of food, according to Rotary. A shipment of wrapped grass and wheat bran for ruminants is also planned soon.

“The follow-up of the routing and the logistics of all these foodstuffs for animals will be ensured by a forwarding agent ” specifies the West Indian service clubs.

A website referencing these different options and all of our partners has been created for the occasion. As this collection progresses, the merchandise will be sent to Saint-Vincent, specifically the organizers.

These actions are organized in conjunction with the authorities of Saint-Vincent, add the Rotarians of Guadeloupe and Martinique.