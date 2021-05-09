Rapid Relief Team (RRT) Donates Home Essentials To The RSVGPF

On Saturday, May 8, 2021, the Rapid Relief Team (RRT), a not-for-profit organization donated twenty-five (25) buckets containing Home Essentials to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF). The handover ceremony was held at Police Headquarters, Kingstown.

In making the donation, representation of RRT, Mr. Ricky Sutherland said “the Rapid Relief Team is made up of persons from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church who acts on the principle of care and compassion to provide relief for persons in need.” He further said that the core philosophy of the RRT is “providing need to the persons who need it most.”

According to Mr. Sutherland, since the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano, the RRT has provided over four hundred and fifty Food Buckets to affected persons all over St. Vincent- which according to him equates to eighteen (18) thousand meals along with fourteen thousand bottles of water. Mr. Sutherland said that the RRT is very proud to have partnered with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in procuring essential items for persons who have been affected by the disaster.

He went on to say that the donation of the twenty-five (25) Home Essentials buckets to the RSVGPF for distribution in the communities where the police operate, is just a continuation of their commitment to help in the recovery process. Mr. Sutherland expressed the view that the provision of the essential items gives the police another opportunity to connect with and support members of the community in which they work. Mr. Kenley Ward is the Local Team Leader of RRT.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John accepted the donation on behalf of the RSVGPF. He said that in the aftermath of the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano, corporate groups and other organizations have been assisting the RSVGPF in tangible ways. He expressed thanks to the RRT for considering the RSVGPF worthy of their benevolence at this time.

According to Commissioner John “we have to take a multi-pronged approach towards this disaster. We have to evacuate, provide resources to persons in shelters. And currently, we are ensuring that those affected are as comfortable as possible – whether they are in shelters or private homes.”

The commissioner informed that the buckets of essential items will be distributed to persons in the communities who have been affected by the disaster to assist in their clean-up effort post the eruption. He said he hopes that the donation would help the recipients in some way to return to a level of normalcy as they seek to rebuild their lives.

In concluding his remarks, Commissioner John applauded the RRT for its proactive approach in executing projects. He recalled the work that they did during the flooding of the decommissioned E.T Joshua Airport and; their contribution to NEMO and other groups. He thanked the RRT for all they have done to improve the lives of persons who are in need.