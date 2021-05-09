Nigerians In St Vincent Didn’t Request To Be Evacuated, Says FG

(TheCable) – The federal government of Nigeria says Nigerians in St. Vincent and the Grenadines did not request to be evacuated after a volcanic eruption hit the island.

Last Wednesday, Levi Odoe, who had described himself as the consul-general of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, said 230 Nigerian medical students were trapped after the eruption and needed assistance to return to the country.

But in a statement on Friday, Ferdinand Nwonye, spokesman of the ministry of foreign affairs, said the Nigerians on the island were indeed affected by the eruption, but there was no request for any of them to be brought back home.