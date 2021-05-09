Mother’s Day Message From SVG Commissioner Of Police

A Mother’s Love

Of all the special joys in life,

The big ones and the small,

A mother’s love and tenderness

Is the greatest of them all.

~ Anon.

On behalf of the members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the SVG Coast Guard Service, and the Auxiliary Police Force, I extend warmest Mother’s Day greetings to all mothers, especially those in the RSVGPF.

The recent occurrences in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) (including the COVID-19 pandemic and the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano), have stretched the resources of the RSVGPF. And the female officers who are mothers have been performing on par with their male counterparts without complaints.

Being a Police Officer and a mother at the same time can be a daunting task. And you have been doing both gracefully.

Happy Mother’s Day to you! May God’s blessings and love be with you as you celebrate your special day.

Mr. Colin O. John

Commissioner of Police