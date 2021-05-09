Face To Face Classes Resumes May 17th For Students Sitting External Exams

St Vincent’s Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King, says that students who are sitting external examinations will be returning to face-to-face classes on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

“On the 17th we are hoping to have the students who are doing the suite of external examinations administered by CXC return to school for face-to-face instructions,” King said.

King said that students sitting these exams will need six to eight weeks of face-to-face instructions in order to have them better prepared for their examinations.

Minister King said that students in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be sitting CXC’s examinations later than others in the Caribbean.