Coreas Hazell’s Inc Donates Motor Vehicle To The RSVGPF

The conglomerate, Coreas Hazell’s Inc continues to display its corporate social responsibility (CSR) as St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) recovers from the aftermath of the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

On 19th April, Coreas Distribution Limited donated one (1) 40 feet container, containing 2600 cases of bottled water to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

On May 8, 2021, Chief Executive Officer of Coreas Hazells Inc handed over two (2) brand new 2018 RICH twin-cab Pick-up trucks to the RSVGPF and to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO)

The handover ceremony took place at Lower Bay Street in front of Coreas Hazell’s Inc headquarters. Present at the event were Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Hudson Nedd, Director of NEMO, Ms. Michelle Forbes and Head of the Traffic Branch, Superintendent of Police, Mr. Kenneth John.