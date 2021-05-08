UK reveals ‘green list’ of nations England residents can visit quarantine-free

LONDON — British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps revealed on Friday the “green list” of countries that residents of England will soon be allowed to visit without having to quarantine on their return.
Travel has been tightly restricted during the most severe months of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. But from May 17, people in England will be allowed to visit certain countries, although some restrictions will still apply.
The 12 countries are:
Portugal
Israel
Gibraltar
Australia
New Zealand
Singapore
Brunei
Iceland
Faroe Islands
Falkland Islands
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
St. Helena, Tristan de Cunha, Ascension Island
Outside those 12, other nations have been divided into an “amber” and a “red” list — with the latter requiring the most stringent of measures. Turkey was one notable name added to the red list on Friday.
St Vincent and the Grenadines is currently on the Amber list.