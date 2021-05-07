Sandals Aims To Employ 500 Vincentians In Upcoming Recruitment Drive

Resort company already fulfilling its promise for increased employment and economic growth well ahead of Beaches opening.

Five hundred Vincentians stand to benefit from direct employment opportunities within the Sandals Group when the company begins its recruitment drive in the island in the next few weeks.

Last year, Sandals Resorts International (SRI) announced plans to bring its Beaches brand to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, a move which promises expansive economic growth for the Eastern Caribbean island. According to the company’s Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart, this recruitment drive to provide direct employment opportunities for nationals even ahead of the resort’s opening, represents only the first move towards fulfilling this promise.

He shared, “In light of the displacement many are experiencing due to the volcanic eruption, we are fast-tracking our plans for employment and training opportunities. We are committed to supporting the people of Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, especially during these challenging times and we remain even more committed to delivering on this exciting Beaches project.”

“Increased employment, which will continue throughout construction and beyond, is only one aspect of the massive economic footprint the Beaches brand will bring to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines”, Stewart said. “The economic benefits will be significant – from increased airlift benefitting all surrounding islands to direct and indirect linkages to critical sectors such as transportation, tours and excursions, agriculture and manufacturing.”

The upcoming recruitment drive is a manifestation of SRI’s continued commitment to providing Caribbean nationals with training and employment opportunities across the region under its Team Member Exchange Programme. Qualified Vincentians will be encouraged to apply for a raft of positions across the region which will be advertised in the coming week ranging from bartenders and cooks to concierge and front desk agents and restaurant managers. Applications will be accepted by email and thereafter, shortlisted applicants will be invited to an interview with successful candidates placed at various resorts across the region.

“We are very excited to get this programme underway”, Stewart said, “The successful applicants will be the very ones who will come back to lead and train other Vincentians when we officially open Beaches Saint Vincent and as a company built on training and development, we look forward to what will definitely be a full-circle moment for these team members.”

In addition to this recruitment drive, the company has also supported post-eruption relief efforts through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation, which has been working closely with local authorities to provide support.

Beaches Saint Vincent is just one of several exciting new projects announced by Sandals Resorts in 2021, which will also see new resorts in Jamaica and Curacao, followed by Saint Lucia, and which is expected to create some 5,000 new jobs over the next five years. (PR)