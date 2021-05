The UWI SRC in its Friday update says seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April.

No earthquakes have been recorded in the last 24 hours and a small lahar signal was observed at 7:40 am this morning.

The Unit said the volcano continues to be in a state of unrest. Escalation in activity can take place with little or no warning.

The volcano is at alert level ORANGE.