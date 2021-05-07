Mom beat her daughter, uploaded video to Instagram to embarrass her: police

“Adrian created a video of herself battering her daughter (age: 12) with a belt several times and then posted the video to Instagram” on Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Monroe Police Department, obtained Wednesday by The Smoking Gun.

The girl, whose name has not been published, had “visible bruising” to both her right arm and right thigh, the document notes.

Varner, according to the affidavit, confessed to “beating her mother f–king ass and embarrassing her … on Instagram.”

Online records show that as of Wednesday, Varner has also been charged with failure to appear, a bench warrant.