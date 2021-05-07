Mom beat her daughter, uploaded video to Instagram to embarrass her: police

(NY DAILY NEWS) – A Louisiana mom has been charged for striking her pre-teen daughter and uploading footage of the incident to Instagram to shame the 12-year-old.
Adrian Varner, 33, has been charged with domestic abuse battery and cruelty to juveniles, a felony, according to online records from the Ouachita Correctional Center.
“Adrian created a video of herself battering her daughter (age: 12) with a belt several times and then posted the video to Instagram” on Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Monroe Police Department, obtained Wednesday by The Smoking Gun.
The girl, whose name has not been published, had “visible bruising” to both her right arm and right thigh, the document notes.
Online records show that as of Wednesday, Varner has also been charged with failure to appear, a bench warrant.
She is being held on $10,000 bond.