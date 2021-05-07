Expect Intense Mudflows, More Than What Occurred Last week: Scientist

Scientist monitoring the La Soufriere from the Belmont Observatory Dr.Thomas Christopher says, really intense mud-flow activity, more than what occurred last week, could be expected going forward.

The local met office said in a release on Thursday that heavy showers, gusty winds, and thunderstorms would affect the island by Saturday into Sunday.

The latest model guidance suggests rainfall accumulations of 50-75 mm (approximately 2-3 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas into Sunday.

Thomas said for areas in the North that have already been greatly affected by last week’s lahars, it will get worst since a pathway has already been created for the mud-flows.

“What’s going to happen? It’s gonna get worst with more rain; those areas already impacted will probably be impacted more, you might also have new areas that will be impacted”.

The scientist said that the width of the rivers might increase the flood plains laterally.

“It could happen simply because you’ve got so many sediments already down slopes in the lower flanks of the rivers,” Christopher said.

A Flash-flood Watch is now in effect for SVG, and will remain in effect until noon, Sunday 9th May 2021

Due to the saturated nature of the soils across the island from previous rainfall events, there is a high possibility of flooding and landslides occurring during the watch period.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.