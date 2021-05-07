Derek Chauvin, 3 other cops indicted on federal civil rights charges in George Floyd death

The indictment names Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, all of whom were fired a day after the killing. It says Chauvin, Lane and Kueng — the three cops who pinned Floyd to the ground for more than nine minutes — violated Floyd’s right to be free from excessive force and unreasonable seizure. All four are also accused of failing to provide him with medical care during the May 25, 2020 incident.

Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering Floyd following a trial in state court last month, was also indicted over a 2017 arrest in which he used a neck restraint on a 14-year-old boy.