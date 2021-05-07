Scattered showers are likely across our islands tonight and shower activity is expected to increase during Saturday. Mid-upper level features with deep-layered moisture could support periods of light to moderate rain during the morning, gradually increasing with moderate/heavy showers and thunderstorm activity across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) by afternoon and into the night.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for SVG and may be upgraded to A FLASH FLOOD WARNING if flooding is imminent/occurring… Residents and motorists should be prepared in areas prone to flooding and landslides, or near rivers and streams. Conditions could maintain cloudy skies with showers and isolated thunderstorms during Sunday, with decreased shower activity by Monday.

Moderate to fresh (25 – 35 km/h) easterly wind flow could continue across our islands tonight, increasing occasionally near 40 km/h. East north-easterly trades during Saturday could become strong (near 45 km/h) and turn south-easterly by evening with higher gusts (near 55 km/h)…Be alert in wind-exposed areas.

Wind speeds could decrease (near 25 km/h) early Sunday, increasing again by afternoon with fresh east north-easterly trades.

East north-easterly swells with slight sea conditions near 1.2 m are on western coasts of and east south-easterly swells with moderate sea conditions near 1.8 m can be expected on eastern coasts of SVG…Mariners should be prepared for squally conditions during Saturday.