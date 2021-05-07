17 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Recorded At Emergency Shelters

Seventeen (17) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and four (204) samples processed on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 resulting in a positivity rate of 8.3%. Nine (9) of the seventeen (17) new cases were identified in emergency shelters.

Other new cases were identified during contact tracing, routine screening, and exit screening.

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One hundred and fifty-nine (159) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, nine hundred and twelve (1912) cases of COVID-19 and seventeen hundred and forty-one (1741) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance, and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.