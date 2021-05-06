Venezuelan Humanitarian Task Force Bids Farewell To SVG

Staff of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Hon. Keisal Peters, bade farewell to the Commander, crew, and the members of the Simón Bolivar International Task Force, at a ceremony at the Grenadines wharf yesterday, Wednesday May 5th, 2021.

The Vice Minister to the Caribbean for the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the General Secretary of ALBA-TCP Raul Li Causi, the Executive Secretary of the ALBA-TCP Sacha Llorentti, and the Cuban Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines José Manuel Ventura were also present for the send-off.

In her remarks, Minister Peters said President Nicolas Maduro immediately reached out to Prime Minister Gonsalves to ask how Venezuela can assist the Government and People here as early as last year following the effusive eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano. Senator Peters pointed out that President Maduro did so again after the explosive eruptions on April 9th 2021 and “within three days, the vessel Goajira came to St. Vincent with humanitarian supplies, with personnel to assist us… since they have been in our waters, they have travelled to St. Lucia, from Cuba and we are eternally grateful” to the Government and People of Venezuela.

According to Senator Peters, earlier this week, Llorentti and Li Causi came to St. Vincent in their capacity as ALBA-TCP to conduct damage assessment in the wake of the explosive eruptions and “consequent lahars after the flooding we had last week.” The Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated her gratitude “for this alliance with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the solidarity, the friendship, the brotherhood that we have experienced first-hand, and not only, in this instance, but in many instances before where Venezuela has stood in solidarity with the Government and People of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Senator Peters expressed appreciation for the work done by the Venezuelan team over the last weeks “all of you – the task force, the Navy, in travelling to and fro, the persons on the ground… we are grateful and we thank you. We wish you safe travel back to Venezuela”.

Vice Minister to the Caribbean for the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the General Secretary of ALBA-TCP Raul Li Causi delivered the feature address at the event. Cuban Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines José Manuel Ventura also made remarks at the ceremony. Head of the Venezuela Mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines Francisco Perez Santana was also present at the farewell.

The Bolivarian Navy Vessel “AB Goajira T63” arrived on St. Vincent about a month ago with water, relief supplies, and a number of specialists from the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force.