NYC ready to vaccinate tourists, Mayor de Blasio says

(NY DAILY NEWS) – The Big Apple could be getting another tourist attraction: COVID vaccinations.
The city is ready to distribute Johnson & Johnson shots at Times Square and other sites, Mayor de Blasio said Thursday.
“This is a positive message to tourists: come here, it’s safe, it’s a great place to be and we’re going to take care of you,” Hizzoner said at a press conference.
He envisioned mobile vaccinations sites at the High Line, Brooklyn Bridge Park and other locations as soon as this weekend, though he said the state would have to green-light the move first.
Gov. Cuomo’s office did not immediately answer a request for comment.
Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two shots to be fully effective, the J & J variety takes just one dose.