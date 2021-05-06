Flash-Flood Watch For SVG: Heavy Showers, Gusty Winds, Thunderstorm Activity By Saturday

Issued at 6:00 pm, Thursday 6th May 2021

Unstable conditions interacting with a favorable mid to upper-level environment is expected to gradually enhance shower activity across the Eastern Caribbean during the next 48 hours. Consequently, occasional light to moderate showers across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), is likely to increase in frequency overnight into Friday then generating heavy showers, gusty winds, and thunderstorm activity by Saturday into Sunday.

The latest model guidance is suggesting rainfall accumulations of 50-75 mm (approximately 2-3 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas into Sunday.

As a result, a Flash-flood Watch is now in effect for SVG, and will remain in effect until 12 pm, Sunday 9th May, 2021

Due to the saturated nature of the soils across the island from previous rainfall events, there is a high possibility of flooding and landslides occurring during the watch period. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and land-slides, or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A Flood Watch means that the conditions are favorable and there exists the possibility of flooding within the watch area.

This Flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.

Prepared by:

Mr. Gregory Cato