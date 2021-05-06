Businessman Of South Rivers Robbed Of Cash And Items Valuing $965 Dollars

Police are investigating a report of Aggravated Burglary made by a 45-year-old Businessman of South Rivers against an unknown person(s).

Preliminary investigations revealed that an unknown intruder(s) armed with firearms allegedly entered the dwelling house of the businessman as trespassers and stole $1,00000ECC in cash, one (1) black Blu Digicel Phone value $450.00ECC, one (1) Samsung Galaxy Digicel Cellular Phone value $500.00ECC and one (1) Digicel Sim Card value $15.00ECC; total value $1,965.00ECC. The incident occurred at South Rivers on 30.04.2021.

The police are asking person(s) with information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge Crime at 1784-456-1339 or the Officer in charge the Eastern Division at 1784-458-6229 or any Police Station/ Officer that they are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.