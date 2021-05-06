Air Canada Resumes Flights To Barbados On 9th May

Air Canada is selling flights to limited destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico for May. They also are restoring flights to Europe, Asia, and some U.S. cities in May.

With variant cases of COVID-19 on the rise, the major Canadian airlines in late January voluntarily agreed to stop flying to the Caribbean and Mexico until April 30.

There’s been no announcement about flights beyond that, and a check of Air Canada’s website shows several routes being restored in May.

The website says they plan to fly once a week between Toronto and Kingston, Jamaica beginning May 5. In addition, they’ll begin flights between Toronto and Orlando on May 8 and also once a week between Toronto and Barbados on May 9.

Air Canada will have one flight a day to New York/La Guardia from both Montreal and Toronto starting May 21.