A Letter To The Comrade: Get Rid Of The Gangsters Now!

Dear Comrade,

Recent news reports suggest that there could well be some gangsters in your government. If this is indeed so, you must get rid of them now. The stories are deeply disturbing so you need to act now!

Comrade, the country is facing some crises the likes of which we have never witnessed in our life time. There is the COVID-19 pandemic; the eruption of La Soufriere and the crippling social and economic fallout therefrom. As you offer sterling leadership in these times, it appears as if some around you are hell-bent on metaphorically beating you in the knees. They could only wish to see your political demise.

By now, you know that I write of the incident in which Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon Senator Ashelle Morgan, and Assistant Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Karim Nelson are allegedly involved. One is accused of physically assaulting Cornelius John and shooting him in the foot. The other is accused of threatening Mr John with a gun to his head!

Comrade, these allegations are as serious as they could get. I am sure that the particulars have been reported to you. So, I do not have to bore you with the details as reported in the media. I simply urge you to do the right thing.

Contrary to what you have publicly suggested, the alleged conduct of Senator Morgan and Assistant DPP Nelson is not a matter of partisan politics. Right-thinking people see it for what it is. It is an alleged criminal act perpetrated by two people who should know better. Try as you may to invoke party politics, you will not succeed.

Further, stop the interference and let justice take its course as swiftly and as fairly as possible. To be sure, your public comments to date have done nothing to help the situation. Do the right thing. Advise Senator Morgan and Mr. Nelson to step aside as you demand a thorough investigation. In the meantime, Comrade, keep your mouth shut and let justice prevail.

Sincerely,

Junia A. Myers