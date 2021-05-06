69 Year Old Male Is St Vincent And The Grenadines 12th COVID-19 Death

The number of COVID-19 deaths has increased to twelve (12) following the passing of a 69-year-old male on May 4th, 2021. He succumbed to COVID-19 disease while in isolation at the Argyle Isolation Facility. The stated cause of death is COVID-19 Pneumonia.

Six (6) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and ten (110) samples processed on Tuesday May 4th, 2021 resulting in a positivity rate of 5.5%.

One (1) additional new case was reported from samples processed on April 30th, 2021. The updated positivity rate for April 30th, 2021 is 9.9%.

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One hundred and forty-four (144) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, eight hundred and eighty-nine (1889) cases of COVID-19 and seventeen hundred and thirty-three (1733) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.