49yro Self Employed Woman Robbed Of Over $2000 In Cash

Police Release) – Police are investigating a report of Robbery made by a 49-year-old Self Employed woman of Glamorgan against an unknown person(s).

According to the investigations, the offender(s) being masked and armed with a gun allegedly robbed the virtual complainant of $2,082.00ECC in cash, the property of the National Lottery Authority.

The virtual complainant was also robbed of a quantity of items value at $2,314.00ECC. The incident occurred at Belmont on 03.05.2021.

The police are asking person(s) with information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge Crime at 1784-456-1339 or the Officer in charge the South Central Division at 1784-458-4200 or any Police Station/ Officer that you are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.