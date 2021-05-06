41yro Carpenter Of Bequia Charged With Stealing Mattress, Sheet Set And Pillows

(Police Report) – On 01.05.2021, police arrested and charged Marvin Bess a 41-year-old Carpenter of Paget Farm, Bequia with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused man allegedly stole one (1) mattress value $250.00ECC, one (1) sheet set value $45.00ECC, two (2) pillows value $60.00ECC and one (1) black and blue jacket value $180.00ECC, total value $505.00ECC, the property of a 41-year-old resident of Paget Farm, Bequia.

The incident occurred at Paget Farm, Bequia on 02.02.2021.

Bess is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.