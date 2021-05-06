25yro Soca Artist Of Arnos Vale Charged With Drug Trafficking And Exportation

Photo Credit: Ashford Peters

On 02.05.2021 police arrested and charged Shaquille King, a 25-year-old Soca Artist of Arnos Vale with possession of Controlled Drug, Drug Trafficking, and Exportation.

According to investigations, the accused man allegedly had in his possession two thousand, nine hundred and forty-three (2,943) grammes of cannabis with intent to supply it to another.

(2) He was further charged with having in his possession two thousand, nine hundred and forty-three (2,943) grammes of cannabis for the purpose of Drug Trafficking.

(3) In addition, he was also charged with attempting to export two thousand, nine hundred and forty-three (2,943) grammes of cannabis at Argyle International Airport. The incident occurred at the Argyle International Airport about 11:30 am on 02.05.2021.

King appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges and pleaded guilty. He was remanded into custody. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for sentencing.