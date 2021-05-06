21yro Labourer Of Arnos Vale Charged With Deception

On 05.05.2021, police arrested and charged Odesu Smith, 21-year-old Labourer of Arnos Vale with the offence of Deception.

According to investigations, the accused man allegedly dishonestly obtained $1,400.00ECC in cash from a 16-year-old Student of Brighton. The incident occurred at Kingstown on 19.04.2021.

Smith is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Meanwhile

On 05.05.2021, police arrested and charged Leon Shortte, 28 years old Labourer of Glenside with the offence of Assault Bodily Harm.

According to investigations, the accused man allegedly assaulted a 48 years old Labourer of the same address by beating him about his body with a piece of steel causing Actual Bodily Harm. The incident occurred in Mesopotamia on 20.04.2021.

Shortte is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.