The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is carrying out investigations into a report of murder where the subject is a person of interest.

The subject is a Vincentian National who is considered to be armed and dangerous and to be approach with caution.

D.O.B: 02.10.90

Address: Glen

Occupation: labourer

Height: 6’

Built: Slim

Complexion: Dark

Face: Oval

Eyes: Brown

Lips: Thick

Mark: Tattoo on both hands