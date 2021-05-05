SVG Coast Guard Service Donates To The Glen Seventh Day Adventist Church Shelter

At a brief handing over ceremony held on Friday, April 30, 2021, the shelter management team and the evacuees at the Glen Seventh Day Adventist Church Shelter were the recipients of a number of relief supplies donated by St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service (SVGCG), compliments Décor Products 1990 Ltd out of Grenada.

Commander of the Coast Guard, Mr Brenton Cain stated that a partnership was forged with Décor Products 1990 Ltd through its sponsorship of the Coast Guard Summer Programme over the years. He outlined that as a result of that partnership, Décor Products was able to engage business and other entities in Grenada to procure relief items to aid in the aftermath of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Leading Seaman (LS) Andine Barker expressed delight in handing over the supplies to the shelter manager, Ms Hazel-Ann James on behalf of the SVGCG Service. She noted that the Coast Guard is an integral part of the community. She told the audience “when communities are in need, the SVGCG is ready to assist in whatever way it can.”

Shelter manager Ms Hazel-Ann James, on receiving the donation said that it is timely. She expressed gratitude and said every item the shelter receives is appreciated. She went on to say that the donation will go a long way in making the lives of the occupants of the shelter a lot better.