News784 was informed of a shooting in the Pauls Avenue area of Kingstown, sometime after 7 pm. According to information over 12 shots were heard.

When the dust was cleared, one man was found dead.

According to information mask gun men shot and killed Curtis “Lopez” Mcfee on Wednesday night.

Mcfee is said to be a past student of the St.Vincent Grammar School.

This is a developing story we will update in a later post.