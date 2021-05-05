National Electoral Council Sworn in Venezuela

(Telesur) – These individuals have no links with political organizations and are chosen to represent civil society, the faculties of Law and Political Science from all national universities, and citizen power.

Venezuela’s National Assembly was sworn in on Tuesday as the new members of the National Electoral Council (CNE) for the period 2021-2027.

After a national dialogue with several parties and organizations and according to article 296 of the Venezuelan constitution, the four members of the CNE rectory were elected.

These individuals have no links with political organizations and are chosen to represent civil society, the faculties of Law and Political Science from all national universities, and the citizen power.