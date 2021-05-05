National Electoral Council Sworn in Venezuela

(Telesur) – These individuals have no links with political organizations and are chosen to represent civil society, the faculties of Law and Political Science from all national universities, and citizen power.
After a national dialogue with several parties and organizations and according to article 296 of the Venezuelan constitution, the four members of the CNE rectory were elected.
These individuals have no links with political organizations and are chosen to represent civil society, the faculties of Law and Political Science from all national universities, and the citizen power.
The main rector for Civil Society is Alexis Corredor Pérez, who will have Carlos Quintero Cuevas as the first alternate and Francisco Garcés as the second alternate.
for the Universities sector, the main rector is Roberto Antonio Picón, as first substitute Conrado Ramón Pérez and León Antonio Arismendi as the second substitute.
Pedro Calzadilla was appointed as the principal rector for the Citizen Power sector, Gustavo Vizcaíno as the first substitute, and Saúl Bernal Peña as the second substitute.