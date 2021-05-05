You Are Here Home National American Airlines Resumes Flights To St Vincent

Staff Reporter - May 5, 2021 at 20:45

Photo Credit: Kevin Walters

(Kingstown) – American Airlines have resumed flights to the Caribbean island of St Vincent and the grenadines on Wednesday 5th May 2021.

The airline halted service temporarily following the closure of St Vincent’s airspace due to explosive eruptions at La Soufriere.

The island remains on Red Alert, as the volcano remains in a state of unrest.

The American Airlines flight landed at Argyle International Airport at 2.25 pm Wednesday following its departure from Miami international airport at 10.34 am.

American offers two weekly flights to St Vincent on Wednesday and Saturday.

